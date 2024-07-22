Madhuri Dixit, hubby Shriram Nene learn life lessons from son Arin

Mumbai, July 22 (IANS) The cardiovascular surgeon and husband of Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit, Shriram Madhav Nene, has shared a video of their son Arin giving life lessons on the forms of expression.

Dr Nene, who has 696K followers on the photo-sharing application on Instagram, shared a reel video, wherein we can see his son Arin talking about valuable life lessons.

The video shows Dr Nene and Madhuri carefully and happily listening to their bundle of joy.

The snippet shows Arin saying: "I think everyone has both of those sides to themselves and they pick different ways to express them. But at the end of the day, art in all forms is a form of expression. It can be anything. It could be paint, you sing, you cook, but we all find ways to express ourselves."

"It could be through Excel spreadsheets that you find a way. Maybe you colour-code everything. You should never doubt that you can't pick something out. I think that there are things that you must learn early. And it will be a lot harder if you do it later. But that doesn't mean it's impossible," shared Arin.

He further added: "I've known there's this one jazz pianist who is Japanese and he started learning at the age of 18, and then he would go on to put out amazing works. His name is Rio Fukui. He is fantastic, and he started very late in life and his work is some of the stuff that inspires me to learn."

The post is captioned: "Never a dull moment when the boys lean in and teach us! Always listening to our youngsters," followed by a red heart emoji.

Madhuri had tied the knot with Shriram in October 1999. The couple have two sons -- Arin and Ryan.

On the work front, Madhuri was last seen in the movie ‘Maja Ma'. It stars Gajraj Rao, Ritwik Bhowmik, Barkha Singh, Srishti Shrivastava and Simone Singh in pivotal roles.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.