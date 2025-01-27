Lyca gave me an opportunity to do a film starring Rajinikanth, says actor Prithviraj

Chennai, Jan 27 (IANS) Malayalam actor and director Prithviraj Sukumaran has now disclosed that he was given an opportunity by Subaskaran, the head of well known Tamil film production house Lyca Productions, to direct a film featuring Tamil superstar Rajinikanth in the lead.

Speaking at the teaser launch of his much-awaited Malayalam film L2: Empuraan, Prithviraj said, “I have been assigned the task of welcoming Lyca Productions into Malayalam cinema. This obviously is their first ever project in Malayalam. It is a bit of an anecdote. I think now, it is safe to say that Subaskaran first reached out to me by giving me an opportunity to do a film for Lyca productions starring Rajinikanth sir.”

The actor-director then went on to say that he could not come up with a subject as he was only a part time director.

“The opportunity was so good for a new director like me that I tried my best to see if I can come up with something. They obviously had a timeline in place. Subaskaran sir wanted the project to happen within a particular timeline. And I could not, since I am only a part time director. So, that did not happen. But what did happen was the start of a friendship, that whenever I travel to London, I always made it a point to meet Subaskaran sir,” Prithviraj said.

His friendship with Lyca productions Subaskaran resulted in two things, Prithviraj said.

“One, Lyca productions wanted me to do a film for them as an actor. A really big ambitious project that will happen someday,” Prithiviraj hoped, adding that the conversation shifted to Subaskaran asking him how could be a part of his L2: Empuraan dream.

As a result, Lyca Productions, one of South India's leading production houses, is now set to make its entry into the Malayalam film industry with the highly anticipated project, L2E Empuraan.

Directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, the film stars Mohanlal in the lead role, marking their hat-trick third collaboration as director and actor after the super successful films, Lucifer and Bro Daddy.

The L2 Empuraan teaser sets the stage in an abandoned town in Northern Iraq named "Qaraqosh," introducing the character Steven Nedumpally, a saviour with a dark and intriguing side as Ab'raam Qureshi, who leads the most powerful mercenary hit group in Asia. The film showcases Mohanlal in an action-packed avatar with larger-than-life visuals. The film explores themes of power, betrayal, and control by blending elements of the political nexus and the world of mercenaries.

