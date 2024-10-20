Luka Modric becomes oldest player to play for Real Madrid

Pontevedra (Spain), Oct 20 (IANS) Captain Luka Modric became the oldest player to compete in an official match in Real Madrid's history in Vigo. The Croatian appeared in the match against Celta in Balaidos at the age of 39 years and 40 days, surpassing Ferenc Puskas' previous record.

The captain, who took to the field at Balaidos at the age of 39 years and 40 days, beat the record that Puskas had held since 1966, by four days. The Hungarian played his last official match for our club in 1966 at the age of 39 years and 36 days.

Moreover, Luka also notched up his 250th LaLiga win as a Real Madrid player. The midfielder, who played his 369th game in the competition, reached the milestone in his thirteenth season at the club.

Since making his LaLiga debut on 2 September 2012, Modric has scored 28 goals to help the team win the championship on four occasions (2017, 2020, 2022 and 2024). The team he has won the most league victories against is Celta, who he has beaten on 19 occasions.

Modric is also the most successful player in the history of Real Madrid. He has won 27 titles in 547 games: 6 European Cups, 5 Club World Cups, 5 European Super Cups, 4 Spanish League titles, 2 Spanish Cups and 5 Spanish Super Cups.

