LPL: Pathirana, Waseem star In Colombo Strikers' clinical win over Galle Marvels

Colombo, July 16 (IANS) Colombo Strikers secured their second consecutive win in the Lanka Premier League, defeating Galle Marvels by seven wickets at R Premadasa Stadium.

Matheesha Pathirana and Muhammad Waseem were the standout performers as the Strikers recorded their fourth victory of the competitionand qualified for the playoffs.

Chasing a modest target of 139, the Colombo Strikers lost Angelo Perera (11 off 6) early in the powerplay. However, Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Muhammad Waseem kept the scoreboard ticking. The Strikers reached 60/2 by the end of the powerplay though Gurbaz was dismissed for a 17-ball 23 by Maheesh Theekshana in the sixth over.

Waseem then formed a 49-run partnership with Glenn Phillips off 52 balls before the UAE batter was dismissed for a well-played 50 off 44 balls. Waseem, who reached his fifty off 43 balls, was trapped lbw by Sahan Arachchige in the 15th over but he had ensured his team was in driver's seat by then.

Phillips (31*) and Sadeera Samarawickrama (15*) then combined for an unbeaten 33-run partnership off 24 balls, guiding Colombo Strikers to 142/3 in 18.2 overs. Samarawickrama sealed the victory with a boundary, ensuring a comfortable run chase.

Theekshana (1/17) was the most economical bowler for Marvels but he didn't find much support from the other end for Marvels.

Earlier, Pathirana tore through the Galle Marvels' middle and lower order, as Colombo Strikers bowled them out for 138 in 19.5 overs after opting to bowl first.

In-form Shadab Khan contributed with two wickets in the 19th over, as the Marvels lost five wickets in the space of 10 balls. Pathirana, however, was the star performer, taking three wickets in the final over to finish with figures of 4/30.

Binura Fernando bowled economically, taking 1 wicket for 26 runs in his 4 overs, while Dunith Wellalage was effective with 2 wickets for 30 runs in his 4 overs. Shadab returned with 2 wickets for 20 runs in his 4 overs, and Isitha Wijesundera also claimed 1 wicket for 21 runs in his 2 overs.

The Galle Marvels struggled with the bat as their openers fell cheaply, but Tim Seifert provided stability with a steady knock of 44 runs off 38 balls, including 3 fours and 2 sixes, before being caught by Binura Fernando off Shadab Khan.

Seifert had a partnership with Sadisha Rajapaksa, who scored 15 runs off 17 balls before being trapped lbw by Dunith Wellalage. Bhanuka Rajapaksa then played an explosive knock of 35 off just 15 balls, hitting 4 sixes, before being caught by Glenn Phillips off Isitha Wijesundera.

Despite Seifert's efforts Marvels' suffered a batting collapse, losing 5 wickets for just 6 runs.

Brief Scores:

Colombo Strikers: 142/3 in 18.2 overs (Muhammad Waseem: 50 (44), Glenn Phillips: 31* (32); Maheesh Theekshana 1-17, Sahan Arachchige 1-9) beat Galle Marvels: 138 all out in 19.5 overs (Tim Seifert: 44 (38), Bhanuka Rajapaksa: 35 (15); Matheesha Pathirana 4-30) by 7 wickets.

