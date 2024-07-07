Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra begins; President Murmu, PM Modi greet people

Bhubaneswar, July 7 (IANS) Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra began in Puri on Sunday with lakhs of devotees from the state and abroad gathered in the town to witness the spectacle.

On the occasion, President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi greeted the devotees across the country.

President Murmu posted on X, "I extend my heartiest greetings to all the countrymen on the occasion of the world-famous Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath. Today, countless Jagannath lovers from across the country and the world are eagerly waiting to see the three deities on the chariot. On the occasion of this great festival, I pray to Mahaprabhu Shri Jagannath for everyone's happiness, peace and prosperity. Jai Jagannath!," wrote President Murmu on her official 'X' handle.

"We bow to Mahaprabhu Jagannath and pray that His blessings constantly remain upon us," PM Modi posted on 'X'.

He mentioned that Lord Jagannath embarks on a city tour during Rath Yatra to allow people to catch a glimpse of him, which is celebrated with great enthusiasm in various parts of the country.

He said that many are unaware of the origin of the English word 'Juggernaut', which as per the dictionaries, originated from the Rath Yatra.

PM Modi said Lord Jagannath is the god of the poor and downtrodden.

CM Majhi, in his video message, said, "May our state reach the pinnacle of development in every field. He prayed for building a new and prosperous Odisha with the cooperation of all."

During the yatra, the holy triad (Lord Jagannath with siblings Balabhadra and Subhadra) seated in three grand chariots embarks on the annual nine-day sojourn to their birthplace, Gundicha Temple (the Yagnya Vedi or the Garden house of the Lord).

