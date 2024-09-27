LLC 2024: Southern Superstars beat Gujarat Greats, maintain their unbeaten run

Jodhpur, Sep 27 (IANS) Southern Superstars outclassed Gujarat Greats by 8 wickets as they registered their third win and maintained their undefeated streak in the Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2024 at the Barkatullah Stadium here on Thursday.

After winning the toss and opting to bat first, Morne van Wyk and skipper Shikhar Dhawan opened the innings for Gujarat Greats. They were down to 29/2 in 4.4 overs after losing the wickets of Morne van Wyk (9) and Lendl Simmons (8).

Shikhar Dhawan remained the top scorer of the match as he scored 38 from 43 balls. Mohammad Kaif managed to add 10 from 15 balls. Asghar Afghan played a vital inning towards the end as he scored 18 from 17 balls and helped his team score 123/7 in 20 overs. No other batter managed to get into a double-digit score in the innings.

For Southern Superstars, Subodh Bhati was the pick of the bowlers who took 2-24 in three overs. Hamid Hassan, Abdur Razzak, Pawan Negi and Jesal Karia took one wicket each in the innings.

Chasing a target of 124 runs on the board, Martin Guptill and Shreevats Goswami opened the innings for Southern Superstars. They faced an early setback as Guptill (14) was dismissed by Manan Sharma at the score of 15 on the board. Shreevats Goswami was then joined by Hamilton Masakadza in the middle.

The duo added 71 runs for the second wicket before Hamilton Masakadza was dismissed for 41 from 27 balls. While Shreevats Goswami remained unbeaten on 48* from 38 balls, Pawan Negi also remained not out on 19 from 15 balls and helped their team win the match.

For Gujarat Greats, Manan Sharma (1-36) and Samar Quadri (1-18) were the only bowlers who picked wickets in the innings.

