ED seizes properties of YouTuber Elvish Yadav, singer Fazilpuriya in money laundering case

New Delhi, Sep 27 (IANS) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has provisionally seized assets worth Rs 52.49 lakh of YouTuber Elvish Yadav, singer Rahul Yadav alias Fazilpuriya, and a company, as part of an ongoing money laundering investigation in connection with a wildlife crime case involving the illegal use of snakes and exotic animals in music videos and vlogs, officials said on Thursday.

This action has been taken by the ED on alleged charges of money laundering after the investigation conducted by the Noida Police in the snake venom case.

The assets, including agricultural land in Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor district and bank accounts, are linked to popular content creators Siddharth Yadav alias Elvish Yadav, Rahul Yadav alias Fazilpuria, and Sky Digital India Pvt. Ltd. The properties were seized under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, according to an ED statement.

The investigation stems from two separate police cases filed in Noida and Haryana's Badshahpur between November 2023 and March 2024 under various sections of the IPC, 1860, Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, and Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, against Elvish Yadav, Rahul Yadav and others.

In the first FIR, it was alleged that Noida police, during a sting operation, apprehended agents involved in supplying snakes and snake venom for parties.

After completing the investigation, the police charge sheeted Elvish Yadav and others.

The second FIR alleges that Rahul Yadav and Elvish Yadav illegally used snakes in music videos and vlogs and caused cruelty against wildlife.

The ED investigation revealed that Rahul Yadav and Elvish Yadav illegally used protected species of snakes, exotic animals, such as iguanas, in the production of commercial music video and vlogs for the purpose of increasing the followers and generating money.

Further findings showed that these music videos were given to M/s Sky Digital India Pvt. Ltd., and the videos were then uploaded on YouTube for generating revenue.

The ED has identified the proceeds of crime linked to this activity and has attached both movable and immovable properties belonging to Rahul Yadav, Elvish Yadav, and M/s Sky Digital India Pvt. Ltd.

