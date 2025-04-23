Ligue 1: PSG make history with unbeaten streak in draw against Nantes

Nantes, April 23 (IANS) Paris Saint-Germain made history with their unbeaten run in Ligue 1 with a 1-1 draw against FC Nantes at Stade de la Beaujoire

PSG have not lost any of their last 39 away matches in Ligue 1 (30 wins, nine draws), marking the longest unbeaten away streak by any club in the history of the top five European leagues, surpassing AC Milan's run of 38 from 1991 to 1993.

The opening goal of the contest came midway in the 33rd minute with Vitinha breaking the scoreless deadlock. Vitinha played the ball out to the right for Ousmane Dembélé, who accelerated and found Kang-in Lee in the middle.

After a touch to control it, the South Korean managed to play a first-time pass to his left for Vitinha, despite a challenge from Nathan Zeze that left him on the ground. The Portuguese midfielder charged into the box and fired with his left foot, sending the ball into the back of the net, Ligue 1 reports.

Following Vitinha's goal, the scoring in the match went quiet as PSG went into the break, holding a 1-0 lead. Coming out of the dressing room, the scoreline stayed the same until the 83rd minute, when Douglas Augusto scored a goal.

After a quick throw-in, Matthis Abline drove through the middle and found Augusto trailing behind, who fired a powerful left-footed shot that beat Gianluigi Donnarumma.

The point is valuable for Nantes, as they are now four points clear of Le Havre, who currently occupy the playoff relegation spot. Antoine Kombouare and his team will also face Angers SCO and Montpellier Herault SC, who are positioned below them in the table, as they seek to secure the points necessary to remain in France's top flight.

Following the match, Abline spoke to DAZN and the young standout shared his thoughts on Nantes securing one point from the newly crowned Ligue 1 McDonald's champions.

"We knew it was going to be difficult; we fought and brought back a point. Both encounters have each brought one point. We'll need to keep that in mind for the end of the season," he said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.