Wedding Muhurats 2025: October and November Packed, None from November-End to February 14

With the arrival of numerous auspicious wedding dates in October and November, the wedding season has kicked off with great enthusiasm. Shopping malls, clothing stores, and jewellery shops are buzzing with customers as families gear up for grand celebrations.

According to priests, there will be a continuous series of auspicious muhurthams (wedding dates) from October 12 to November 27. The wedding rush has already begun, with strong muhurthams falling on October 24, 26, 29, 30, and 31, as well as on November 7, 8, 15, 22, 26, and 27.

The city is witnessing an unexpected surge in demand for function halls, community centers, hotels, and marriage venues. Many weddings have already taken place in the first week of October, and bookings for the upcoming dates are almost full.

After November 27, there will be no auspicious dates until February 14, as this period is considered unsuitable for weddings. This means December and January will see a lull in wedding ceremonies. Since there will be almost a three-month gap with no muhurthams, many families are rushing to conduct weddings within these two months.

With back-to-back ceremonies, festive shopping, and glittering celebrations, the city is set to stay in a vibrant, wedding mood through October and November.