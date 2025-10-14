Top Diwali Holiday Destinations Under Rs 20,000 in India

The Diwali 2025 holidays are ushering in a long festive vacation, ideal for booking a short, rejuvenating holiday. With offices shut and homes aglow with celebrations, everyone is seeking a quick getaway to unwind, discover, and recharge. Here are 9 lovely Diwali holiday spots in India that are enjoyable, picturesque, and gentle on your wallet – all under ₹25,000.

1. Jaipur, Rajasthan – A Royal Diwali Holiday

Jaipur sparkles more than ever during Diwali festivities. Palaces, forts, and ancient city roads shine under millions of lights, imparting a regal touch to it.

What to Do: Go to Amer Fort and City Palace, indulge in festive shopping at Bapu Bazaar, and watch fireworks from Nahargarh Fort.

Must Try: Dal Baati Churma, Ghevar, and folk performances in the evening.

Budget for Holiday: ₹15,000–₹18,000 for 2–3 days.

2. Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh – The Essence of Diwali

Visit Varanasi to witness the essence of the festival. Dev Deepawali has ghats lit with thousands of diyas, and Ganga mirrors the light of spirituality.

What to Do: Watch Ganga Aarti, enjoy a sunrise boat ride, and walk through the narrow, holy lanes.

Must Try: Banarasi paan, chaat, and malaiyyo.

Budget for Holiday: ₹12,000–₹18,000 per 2–3 days.

3. Rishikesh, Uttarakhand – A Spiritual Holiday

Rishikesh provides a soul-calming Diwali holiday. The sacred Ganga, serene ashrams, and yoga centers make it ideal for meditation and relaxation.

What to Do: Watch the Ganga Aarti, practice yoga, and trek to nearby waterfalls.

Must Try: River floating diyas and organic veg food.

Budget for Holiday: ₹10,000–₹15,000 for 2–3 days.

4. Coorg, Karnataka – A Quiet Nature Holiday

Coorg is perfect for a tranquil Diwali getaway surrounded by lush plantations.

What to Do: Visit Abbey Falls, go on coffee estate walks, and unwind at plantation homestays.

Must Try: Fresh Coorgi coffee, pandi curry, and homemade chocolates.

Budget for Holiday: ₹10,000–₹18,000 for 2–3 days.

5. Pushkar, Rajasthan – A Festive and Spiritual Holiday

Pushkar is enchanting during Diwali – the ghats of the lake shine with lamps, the bazaars shimmer with color, and the air is divine.

What to Do: Watch the evening aarti at Varah Ghat, go shopping for handicrafts, and go on a camel safari.

Must Try: Rooftop restaurants, Rajasthani thali, and handmade crafts.

Budget for Holiday: ₹8,000–₹12,000 for 2–3 days.

6. Mysore, Karnataka – A Royal Heritage Holiday

Mysore's Diwali is celebrated with royal pomp. The lighted palace, colorful streets, and cultural programmes turn it into a beautiful mix of heritage and festival.

What to Do: Tour Mysore Palace, shop at Devaraja Market, and trek Chamundi Hills for sunset.

Must Try: Mysore pak, filter coffee, and local silk sarees.

Budget for Holiday: ₹15,000–₹18,000 for 3 days.

7. Gokarna, Karnataka – A Peaceful Beach Holiday

Gokarna is a secret gem for a laid-back beach vacation. During Diwali vacations, it's serene, picturesque, and ideal for singles or couples.

Things to Do: Have beach strolls at Om Beach, explore Mahabaleshwar Temple, and enjoy the sunset over the Arabian Sea.

Must Try: Seafood and beach shacks.

Holiday Budget: ₹10,000–₹15,000 for 2–3 days.

8. Munnar, Kerala – A Refreshing Hill Holiday

Munnar tea gardens and pleasant weather provide a dreamy getaway.

What to Do: Explore tea gardens, Mattupetty Dam, and Echo Point.

Must Try: Fresh tea, Kerala food, and homemade chocolates.

Budget for Holiday: ₹12,000–₹20,000 for 3 days.

9. Udaipur, Rajasthan – Romantic Holiday

Udaipur becomes a fairytale during Diwali vacations. Palaces glow in golden lights, and Lake Pichola's reflection makes evenings enchanting.

What to Do: Go to City Palace, boat ride, and see fireworks from the ghats.

Must Try: Rajasthani food and local sweets such as mawa kachori.

Budget for Holiday: ₹15,000–₹22,000 for 3 days.

Budget Travel Tips

Book Early: Holiday fares increase as Diwali draws near – book flights and hotels 2–3 weeks in advance.

Travel Offbeat: Avoid tourist-populated cities in favor of hidden gems.

Skip Peak Rush: Plan your vacation a day before or after Diwali to avoid fares.

Cashback Offers: Hunt for festival UPI and credit card journey offers.

Share Your Holiday: Divide stays and travel to save money.

Final Thoughts

Diwali 2025 holidays are a great way to take a well-deserved vacation. Whether you go for the royal elegance of Jaipur, the serene hills of Coorg, or the sacred lights of Varanasi, each of these places has something special to offer. So, plan, pack light, and make your Diwali holiday a joy of travel, exploration, and unadulterated happiness.

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