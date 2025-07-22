No MBA? No Problem: This Dog Walker from Maharashtra Claims to Earn ₹4.5 Lakh per Month

A recent social media post has gone viral, sparking amusement and envy among netizens—and prompting many to rethink their career choices.

A man from Maharashtra claimed he earns ₹4.5 lakh per month simply by walking dogs. If that wasn’t surprising enough, he added that his brother, who holds an MBA from London, earns only around ₹70,000 a month.

The post, shared by The Bharat Briefing on Instagram, has stirred curiosity and disbelief online. While many users questioned the authenticity of the unnamed dog walker’s claim, others humorously asked if internships were available.

In the now-viral video, the man stated that he charges ₹15,000 per dog for two walks a day and currently handles 38 dogs.

Though unverified, the post has shed light on India's booming pet care market, which is projected to cross ₹7,500 crore. In urban areas, where pet owners often struggle to find time for daily walks, dog walkers have emerged as a much-needed convenience. The profession now appears to be a solid product-market fit.

The post also piqued public interest in the qualifications and realities of dog walking as a viable profession.

What It Takes to Be a Dog Walker

While dog walking may seem like a simple job, it requires more than just a love for dogs. To gain the trust of pet parents and build a sustainable business, dog walkers need a mix of personal qualities, legal awareness, and professional credibility.

Basic Qualities and Skills

Passion for Animals: A genuine love for dogs and comfort in handling various breeds, sizes, and temperaments is essential.

Physical Stamina: The job involves long walks, managing strong or energetic dogs, and working in different weather conditions.

Behavioral Understanding: Knowledge of dog body language, breed-specific behavior, and early signs of aggression or illness is crucial.

Emergency Preparedness: Certifications in Pet First Aid and CPR are highly recommended.

Certifications and Credibility

Though formal education isn't mandatory, credentials can boost trust. Courses or certifications from organizations like Pet Sitters International (PSI) and National Association of Professional Pet Sitters (NAPPS) can help establish credibility. Knowledge of animal behavior or veterinary basics is a valuable add-on.

Legal and Business Requirements in India

Licensing: If operating independently, it’s advisable to register your business. Insurance: Liability insurance helps protect against accidents or third-party injuries. Clean Background: This builds trust, especially when entering clients' homes or handling their pets. Written Contracts: Always use service agreements outlining pricing, services offered, emergency procedures, and cancellation policies.

Dog walking may not be a conventional career path, but for those who love animals and are willing to professionalize their service, it can be both fulfilling and financially rewarding. With India’s pet care sector rapidly growing, jobs like these are not only gaining recognition—they’re turning heads.