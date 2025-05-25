Eesha Rebba Stuns at Viindya Gold – Silver Bar Challenge, Sarath City Mall

Popular Tollywood Heroine Eesha Rebba graced the Viindya Gold – Silver Bar Challenge event held at the renowned shopping hub, Sarath City Mall (AMB Mall, Kondapur), and added glamour to the occasion. The event, which began on May 23, will continue till May 25.

Speaking on the occasion, Eesha Rebba said, “This is a golden celebration. The event is grand and colorful. Unique programs like this offer unforgettable experiences. Since it is being organized by a trusted brand like Viindya Gold, it feels even more reliable. Viindya Gold’s purchase plan is like a golden assurance for the future.”

Eesha Rebba interacted with visitors during the challenge, uplifting the energy of the crowd. As part of the Gold – Silver Bar Challenge, visitors participated enthusiastically to try their luck. Winners of the challenge were rewarded with gold and silver coins, which became a major highlight of the event.

Viindya Gold, which is moving forward with a mission to provide quality jewelry to everyone, further strengthened its brand credibility through this event. A large number of visitors attended and contributed to the success of the event. Organizers expressed their gratitude to everyone who participated.