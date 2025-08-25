Bhadrapada Masam 2025 Begins: Festivals, Events and Significance

According to the Telugu calendar, the holy month of Bhadrapada Masam begins on August 24, 2025. It is the sixth month of the Hindu lunar calendar and generally falls between August and September each year. The month is considered highly auspicious and is marked by several important festivals, religious observances, and rituals.

Major Festivals and Events in Bhadrapada Masam 2025

Ganesh Chaturthi (Vinayaka Chavithi):

The most widely celebrated festival of the month, dedicated to Lord Ganesha. Devotees install Ganesh idols in homes and public places, perform pujas, and observe rituals that continue for several days. The festival symbolizes prosperity, wisdom, and the removal of obstacles.

Hartalika Teej:

Observed on the third day of Shukla Paksha, this festival is significant for women. Married women pray for the well-being and longevity of their husbands, while unmarried women observe fasts seeking a good life partner.

Paryushana:

An important period in the Jain calendar, Paryushana is observed during this month as a time of fasting, introspection, and atonement. Devotees engage in prayers, self-discipline, and forgiveness rituals.

Shraddh Paksha (Pitru Paksha):

Beginning in Bhadrapada Masam, this period is dedicated to paying homage to ancestors and departed family members. Families perform rituals, offer food, and conduct prayers seeking blessings from their forefathers.

Significance of the Bhadrapada Month

Bhadrapada Masam holds immense spiritual and cultural importance across India. While Ganesh Chaturthi brings communities together in celebration, the onset of Pitru Paksha reminds families of their duty to honor their lineage. The month also reflects the diversity of Indian traditions, with Hindus and Jains observing their own sacred rituals during this time.