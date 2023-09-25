Life Mission case: SC extends interim medical bail of Kerala CM's ex-aide Sivasankar

New Delhi, Sep 25 (IANS) The Supreme Court on Monday extended for two months its earlier order granting interim medical bail to M. Sivasankar, the former Principal Secretary to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, in connection with the money laundering charges filed against him in the LIFE Mission case.

A bench comprising Justices A.S. Boppana and M.M. Sundresh extended the relief till December 2 taking note of the submission made by senior advocate Jayanth Muthuraj that another spinal surgery of Sivasankar is due in the second week of October.

During the hearing, the anti-money laundering agency opposed the grant of extension saying that Sivasankar's application is based on certifications issued by private hospitals.

However, the top court opined that Sivasankar, who is suffering from spinal cancer, should be allowed to avail further medical treatment.

In August, the top court had granted interim bail to the retired bureaucrat for a period of two months for availing medical treatment.

The probe agency had apprehended that Sivasankar’s release would impact the investigation and medical treatment should be made available to him in custody.

In its order, the court had directed that Sivasankar will not visit any other place apart from his home and the hospital where he will be undergoing surgery and treatment for a spine ailment during his bail period.

Sivasankar, soon after he retired from service on January 31, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a bribery case related to the LIFE (Livelihood, Inclusion and Financial Empowerment) Mission.

The LIFE Mission is a housing security scheme of the Kerala government that aims to provide houses to all the landless and homeless residents of the state.

It is alleged that several persons, among whom are government officials including Sivasankar, received pecuniary advantages and illegal gratification out of the funds received from UAE Red Crescent meant for flood victims in Kerala through the LIFE Mission project.

--IANS

pds/dpb

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.