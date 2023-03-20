Liberian man held in Goa for possessing drugs

Panaji, March 20 (IANS) Goa Police has arrested a Liberian national for allegedly possessing drugs.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Jivba Dalvi said that Anjuna police station team conducted a narcotic raid and arrested the accused.

"During the raid, the accused person, namely Julius Beford, 41, was found in possession of 4 grams of a narcotic drug suspected to be cocaine, valued at Rs 60,000," Dalvi said.

Police have registered a case under section 21(b)of NDPS Act and are investigating.

