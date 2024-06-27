Letitia Wright indicates ‘Black Panther’ has ‘lot coming up’ on Marvel Cinematic Universe

Los Angeles, June 27 (IANS) Actress Letitia Wright, who portrays Shuri in ‘Black Panther’, and who took over the eponymous superhero role from her late co-star Chadwick Boseman in 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever', has hinted at her character’s return.

When asked about Shuri appearing in the upcoming 'Avengers' movie on 'The View', Wright said: “Let’s just say... I would like to continue with Shuri.”

“She’s one of my favourite characters. Such a blessing, honestly. I kid you not, I’m so grateful for her.”

When questioned further about 'Black Panther 3', Wright responded, “There’s a lot to -- a lot coming up.”

Last year, the actor shared that she thought 'Black Panther 3' was “already in the works.”

Wright added at the time, “You know, we just had a terrific two years of bringing it out and everybody coming together to support it."

"We need a little bit of a break, we need to regroup, and (director) Ryan (Coogler) needs to get back into the lab, so it’s going to take a little while, but we’re really excited for you guys to see that.”

Marvel has not yet announced 'Black Panther 3'.

Movies on the MCU's upcoming theatrical slate include 'Deadpool and Wolverine', 'Thunderbolts', 'Captain America: Brave New World', and 'The Fantastic Four'.

