Two auto drivers die of electrocution in Karnataka

Dakshina Kannada, June 27 (IANS) In a tragic incident, two auto drivers died of electrocution in Mangaluru city of Dakshina Kannada district in Karnataka on Thursday.

The deceased were identified as Devaraj Gowda, a resident of Uppinangady, and Raju, a resident of Hassan.

According to police, the incident took place when one of the auto drivers was washing his auto behind Rosario School and a live electric wire fell on him.

Another driver, who was at the spot, tried to rescue him but also got electrocuted, and both died on the spot.

The police and civic authorities have rushed to the scene.

The preliminary investigation suggests that the tragedy occurred due to damages caused by incessant rains.

The investigation is on and details are awaited.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.