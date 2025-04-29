Let govt, Parliament decide: BJP on Oppn call for special House session on Pahalgam attack

New Delhi, April 29 (IANS) Senior BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Tuesday responded to the Opposition’s demand for a special session of Parliament, asserting that such a decision rests solely with the government and Parliament.

His remarks come as Congress President and Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the issue.

Kharge urged PM Modi to call a special session of Parliament to address the aftermath of the brutal Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, which tragically claimed the lives of 26 people.

Speaking to IANS, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi voiced unwavering support for the government’s stance on national security.

“PM Modi is leading a resolute campaign to eliminate the enemies of humanity — those who spread terror and violence. This is not just the mission of one man or one party. The entire nation has risen, united in spirit, to dismantle the machinery of crime and brutality. From every corner of the country, there is a single voice echoing — those responsible must be brought to justice,” he told IANS.

Naqvi further expressed concern over certain political voices he believes are undermining this collective resolve.

“It’s unfortunate that even today, there are individuals who try to sow the seeds of so-called peace from soil fertilised by terror. The land that once represented anarchy has now been seized by terrorism, and the Pakistani leadership bears full responsibility for allowing such a transformation,” he said.

Commenting on the Opposition’s push for a special Parliament session, he added, “This isn’t about precedent or political grandstanding. The decision to call a special session lies solely with the government and Parliament. Frankly, I can't recall any instance in our history where such a session was convened in direct response to a terror attack or perceived war-like situation inside the country.”

Naqvi went on to list historical instances when special or joint parliamentary sessions were held, emphasising their distinct contexts.

“So far, around a dozen special sessions have taken place. The first was in 1947, following Independence. Another in 1962 came months before the war. In 1972, we marked 25 years of freedom, and the 1991 and 1992 sessions were part of our golden jubilee celebrations.

"The 1997 session focussed on India’s development journey. In 2008, the UPA government clashed with the Left, prompting another. In 2012, we commemorated Parliament’s 60th anniversary. The 2015 session was a tribute to the Constitution, while the 2017 session centered on GST reforms. More recently, in 2023, a session was held to mark the inauguration of the new Parliament building," he said.

He also recounted joint sessions, "In 1961, one was convened to address dowry laws; in 1978, banking reforms were discussed; and in 2002, reservations were debated. None of these were responses to wartime scenarios — that has simply not been our parliamentary tradition."

Naqvi further reiterated the importance of national unity.

“At a time when the country is firmly united against these executioners of humanity, it is regrettable that some choose to distract from the real issue. They’ll demand proof of atrocities, question our motives, or even suggest collusion.

"Such tactics are not only harmful to the nation’s morale, but also counterproductive to our collective mission. Their questions may masquerade as concern, but they serve neither the nation nor their own cause," he concluded.

