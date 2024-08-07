Lee Carsley expected to be named interim head coach of England football team: Reports

New Delhi, Aug 7 (IANS) With Gareth Southgate exiting as the head coach of the English national team, Lee Carsley is expected to be named the interim head coach of the Three Lions for their UEFA Nations League clash in September.

England will be taking on Ireland, Greece and Finland in their international fixtures next month. The current England U-21 boss Lee Carsley is said to be the man in the running for the interim role for the three fixtures according to a report by BBC.

Carsley led the England U21 squad to the 2023 Euros win, the team’s first time winning the trophy in 39 years.

The team is in desperate need of a new head coach after the resignation of Gareth Southgate after eight years at the helm. He decided to step down as the national team coach after losing his second consecutive European Championship final against Spain.

The last interim manager to lead the England side was Gareth Southgate who was later appointed the full-time manager. The team is in dire need of experience after Southgate’s tenure saw the team rejuvenate to new heights but failed to win a single major tournament under his leadership. England’s last major tournament victory dates back to the 1966 FIFA World Cup.

The England FA had released the job availability notice after Southgate’s departure and invited applications. There is no front-runner for the permanent position as of now, but an interim manager is expected to take the helm until they make a decision.

