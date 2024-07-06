Leakage occurs in central China dam, over 1000 residents relocated

Changsha (China), July 6 (IANS) Over 1,000 residents have been relocated after a leakage occurred in a dam at the Jiufeng reservoir in Pingjiang County, central China's Hunan Province, local authorities said Saturday.

If the leakage continues to develop, about 21,000 people downstream may be affected, according to a preliminary investigation, reports Xinhua news agency.

Rescue efforts, including the relocation of residents living near the dam and pumping water out of the reservoir, are underway.

So far, the water level on the reservoir has dropped to 125 meters and the leakage has been effectively controlled. The large-scale relocation of residents has not been prepared for the moment, said experts at the site.

Since June 16, Hunan has seen its heaviest rainfall of the year, breaking historical records in some regions.

