Lalu favoured Waqf (Amendment) Bill in 2010, says Jitan Ram Manjhi

Patna, April 2 (IANS) Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) chief Jitan Ram Manjhi on Wednesday attacked RJD president Lalu Prasad, claiming that he supported the Waqf (Amendment) Bill in 2010 but was now opposing it.

Manjhi shared a video of Lalu Prasad's speech in Parliament in 2010, saying that the RJD chief "advocated stricter laws for Waqf properties in it".

In the video, Lalu said: "All lands have been usurped, whether government or non-government. People have sold all the prime land, including Patna's Dak Bungalow Chowk. These lands are not agricultural but urban lands of Patna, which have been turned into apartments."

Sharing Lalu's video, Manjhi posted on X, "Some people are opposing the Waqf Amendment Bill just because it is brought by Narendra Modi's government."

Manjhi further said: "In 2010, Lalu Yadav himself demanded strict laws for Waqf. I urge INDI alliance leaders to listen carefully to Lalu Yadav and vote in favor of the bill in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha."

Manjhi said, "The Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2025 will shatter the dreams of political parties instigating Muslims. Once passed, every Muslim will say, 'Modi hai toh sab mumkin hai. Thank you, Narendra Modi! Every section of the country is with you."

Earlier, Lalu and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav declared firm opposition to the bill. RJD is rallying support from other INDIA bloc parties to oppose it in Parliament.

Earlier on March 26, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board held a massive protest at Patna Gardanibagh, and Lalu Prasad, along with Tejashwi, joined a protest in Gardanibagh against the bill, despite health concerns.

The row over the Waqf (Amendment) Bill is intensifying, with both sides using history and politics to justify their stance. This issue is important ahead of the Bihar Assembly election 2025.

