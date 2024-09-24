Lakshmi, Polosak among match officials for ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024

Dubai, Sep 24 (IANS) Ten umpires and three match referees will officiate the ninth edition of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 hosted by Bangladesh in the UAE from October 3 to 20, the International Cricket Council announced on Tuesday.

The experienced group of umpires comprises seasoned officials, including Claire Polosak, who will be umpiring in her fifth ICC Women’s T20 World Cup while Kim Cotton and Jacqueline Williams will each be umpiring in their fourth after taking charge of the final in Cape Town between hosts South Africa and eventual champions, Australia, last February.

Sue Redfern, who was the TV umpire for that final, is also back for her fourth appearance in the tournament. At the other end of the spectrum, Sarah Dambanevana of Zimbabwe will make her debut appearance.

The match referees’ team features India's GS Lakshmi, who refereed her first T20I back in 2012 and oversaw the final in 2023. She is joined by Shandre Fritz and Michell Pereira, who are each officiating in their second ICC Women’s T20 World Cup.

ICC Senior Manager – Umpires and Referees, Sean Easey said: “The ICC is proud to be contributing to the advancement of women in our sport. To be announcing this all-female lineup of match officials for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 is wonderful. This group, selected as the most deserving umpires for this event following their recent form in bilateral and other cricket, are some of the very best from around the world."

“We are confident that they will do a great job at this event. I wish them the best of luck as they oversee the world’s top women’s cricketers in what will be an exciting tournament for all involved," he added.

ICC Elite Panel of Match Officials for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024

The ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees: Shandre Fritz, GS Lakshmi, Michell Pereira.

The ICC Elite Panel of Umpires: Lauren Agenbag, Kim Cotton, Sarah Dambanevana, Anna Harris, Nimali Perera, Claire Polosak, Vrinda Rathi, Sue Redfern, Eloise Sheridan, Jacqueline Williams.

Ten teams will play 23 matches over 18 days in Dubai and Sharjah for the right to call themselves 2024 champions.

