Kuwait likely to train in Thailand for FIFA WC Qualifier against India: Shaji Prabhakaran

New Delhi, May 20 (IANS) Ahead of the all-important FIFA WC Qualifier between India and Kuwait, former All India Football Federation (AIFF) general secretary, Shaji Prabhakaran has revealed that the ”Kuwait national team is likely to train in Thailand for 10-12 days before arriving in Kolkata.”

Kuwait is currently sitting at the bottom of Group A with only three points to their name having won one game (0-4 vs Afghanistan) and losing three. But a win over team India could take them up to second place in their group.

“Kuwait national team is likely to train in Thailand for 10-12 days before arriving in Kolkata for the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifying match on 6th June,” read a tweet on 'X' by the former general secretary. “In Kuwait, the season is on right now. They might play training games in Thailand with local sides,” added Prabhakaran.

It is a must-win game for both the teams as India would be hoping a win over Kuwait could be enough to take them into the next round depending on the other results of the other two games.

The game against Kuwait holds a lot of significance for Indian football as it will also be the last time the fans will get to see their highest-ever goal scorer, Sunil Chhetri put on the number 11 shirt and represent the country in his last international game which is sure to fuel some extra motivation through the squad.

