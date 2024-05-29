Kushal, Sagar & Kaveri leave audience in splits with their ‘Senior Citizen Class’ act

Mumbai, May 29 (IANS) The new episode of 'Madness Machayenge-India Ko Hasayenge' will present the 'Jodi Special' episode where comedians Kushal Badrike, Sagar Karande, and Kaveri Priyam joined forces for the 'senior citizen class' act.

In this uproarious skit, Kushal and Sagar play two senior citizens who enroll themselves in a school, much to the dismay of their teacher, Kaveri.

While Kushal's character keeps throwing pick-up lines, Sagar's character comes up with side-splittingly funny answers to even the simplest questions, disrupting the classroom with endless laughter. Kaveri does her best to maintain order, but between Kushal's exaggerated pick-up lines and Sagar's outrageous antics, she finally throws up her hands and runs out, leaving the audience in stitches.

Talking about the act, Kushal shared: "For our upcoming skit, we were focused on adding some novelty to our act and it worked out pretty well. It was a treat working with Sagar and Priyam, who are so talented and just elevated the act further with their impeccable comic timing."

'Madness Machayenge' airs at 9:30 p.m. on Sony.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.