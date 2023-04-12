K'taka polls: Hopeful of getting ticket, says Ex-CM Jagadish Shettar

Hubballi (Karnataka), April 12 (IANS) Former Karnataka Chief Minister and six-time BJP MLA Jagadish Shettar on Wednesday expressed hope of getting a ticket to contest May 10 state Assembly elections from Hubballi-Dharwad constituency.

But according to BJP sources, he is likely to return disappointed.

While interacting with reporters before leaving for the national capital, Shettar said, "BJP National President J.P. Nadda has invited me and am leaving for the national capital. Am sure that meeting the National President is a good development from the party's perspective."

"I haven't had a cabinet post for two years and in spite of this, I have worked and delivered. Am hopeful of getting a positive response from the high command," he stated.

Meanwhile, the BJP is giving priority to new faces, and is contemplating to field a new face from Hubballi-Dharwad constituency.

Shettar had opted out of the cabinet claiming that he is senior to the Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. The party high command had invited him to New Delhi and Shettar, a Lingayat leader, is meeting the BJP National President on Wednesday.

The ticket to Hubballi-Dharwad constituency is yet to be announced. The sources explain that it is a clear cut sign for Shettar to get ready for the surprise.

Following the refusal for the ticket, Shettar had stated that he would contest no matter what, hinting at contesting as an independent candidate.

After the release of the first list, Shettar maintained that his name should have figured in it. He said that he had contacted the high command and conveyed the message.

Sixty-seven-year-old Shettar had taken a lead of more than 21,000 votes all six times. He was made CM by Yediyurappa after dethroning D.V. Sadananda Gowda in 2012. He failed to emerge as a mass leader and the party suffered a humiliating defeat in the 2013 Assembly polls.

