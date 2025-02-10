Kriti Kharbanda is struggling to find motivation to work out after recovering from typhoid

Mumbai, Feb 10 (IANS) Actress Kriti Kharbanda recently opened up about her struggle to regain motivation to work out after recovering from typhoid.

The actress shared her challenge with fans, admitting that getting back into her fitness routine has been difficult following her illness. On Monday, the '14 Phere' actress took to her Instagram handle and shared a couple of her photos wherein she is seen wearing a stylish long blue dress. In the images, Kharbanda can be seen striking different poses for the camera.

Alongside the photos, the actress wrote in the caption, “I needed to look at these pictures to head back to the gym. Since typhoid happened, it’s been a little hard to find motivation to get back and work out. Hoping to find some #mondaymotivation Bolo? How do you motivate yourself to workout on days you don’t want to? Ps. There are no wrong answers :) #mondaymood #gymshark #workoutmotivation.”

On January 26, Kriti informed her fans about her typhoid diagnosis. The 'Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana' actress wrote, “Hello all. Little life update. Typhoid has taken over and the last week has been hoping to bounce back over the next couple of days. Send pyaar and gyaan that u think will help.”

On the work front, Kriti will be soon seen in the upcoming season of the show ‘Rana Naidu.’ The second season of the show will mark her OTT debut.

Speaking about the same, the actress had earlier shared, “I am thrilled to be a part of 'Rana Naidu' Season 2. This role is unlike anything I've done before, and it has allowed me to explore a darker, more complex character. The OTT platform offers a unique opportunity to reach a global audience, and I am excited to see how viewers react to this new side of me.”

“Rana Naidu” Season 2 also stars Rana Daggubati, Daggubati Venkatesh, Arjun Rampal, and Surveen Chawla.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.