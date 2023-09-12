Kota's Rs 1,400 cr riverfront project to be inaugurated today

Jaipur, Sep 12 (IANS) A riverfront project worth Rs 1,400 crore has been completed in Rajasthan's Kota and will be inaugurated on Tuesday amid pomp and show even as Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot cancelled his participation.

Officials claimed that this riverfront will create four world records.

The project built on the Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam theme has 22 ghats. They all have different stories. Ambassadors of 25 countries will also be present for the first time to see this model.

The world record claims, as mentioned by the officials, will be made along the riverfront at Chambal Mata Statue, Face statue of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, Nandi Ghat and Brahma Ghat.

It is claimed that the 242-ft Chambal Mata statue made of marble is the first one of its kind in the world. In this, seven lakh liters of water will fall from the urn in one hour.

Next, the world's largest gunmetal mask of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru has been installed at Jawahar Ghat. The face mask is 12 meters high and three meters wide. Nehru had inaugurated the Kota Barrage in 1960. With this face mask you will be able to see the western end of the riverfront.

On Nandi Ghat, a 20-feet high statue of the Nandi weighing 1,000 tonnes has been installed. Officials claim that it is built on a single stone. This is visible from quite a distance. This statue is 15 feet wide and 20 feet high.

On Brahma Ghat, the largest bell hasbeen installed here. Engineer Devendra Arya said that its sound will be heard up to 8 kms. "Five records were made in this bell alone -- casting of joint less chain, casting of non-ferrous metal, largest in size, 35 furnaces being used for metal casting at one place, and molding box weighing 250 tonnes was used for the first time. .

With the inauguration of the riverfront, the Rajasthan government seeks to put Kota on the world tourism map. And this will be promoted by the urban improvement of trust (UIT) of the state government.

The state government has made Bollywood stars Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh as the brand ambassadors. UIT has signed a one-year agreement with both the stars. They will be visiting Kota on September 13, and then promote the city for a year.

