Vishal and Sai Dhanshika Officially Engaged in Chennai On His Birthday

Tamil actor Vishal and actress Sai Dhanshika have made their long friendship official by getting engaged. The ceremony took place today on Vishal’s 47th birthday at his residence in Anna Nagar, Chennai, with only close family and friends present.

The couple first revealed their relationship earlier this year and spoke about how their bond of more than 15 years gradually turned into love. Sai Dhanshika has often said that Vishal stood by her during difficult times, and that their connection grew stronger with each passing year.

While their wedding was initially planned for this date, it has been postponed due to venue-related delays. For now, the engagement has marked a special new beginning in their lives, and fans are thrilled to see the actor finally settling down.

Vishal, who has been one of Tamil cinema’s most eligible bachelors, and Dhanshika, known for her strong screen presence, make for a celebrated pair. Their marriage is expected to take place later this year, and the engagement has already become a talking point among fans across Tamil Nadu.

Vishal & Sai Dhansika Engagement💍✨ pic.twitter.com/vYh4JjWcp8 — Saloon Kada Shanmugam (@saloon_kada) August 29, 2025

The Kollywood actor took to Twitter to express his joy with fans while sharing photos of his special moment with Sai Dhanshika. From the photos one can understand that the occasion was only meant for family and very few personal friends of both the actors.