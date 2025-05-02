Tourist Family Day 1 Box Office Collection: Sasikumar and Simran’s Heartwarming Drama Opens Modestly

Tourist Family, the 2025 Tamil family drama starring Sasikumar and Simran, hit theatres recently. Directed by newcomer Abishan Jeevinth, the film has been getting good buzz even before its release. Now that it has completed its first day in theatres, let’s look at how it performed.

A Gentle Film in a Sea of Action

While many recent releases are filled with action and violence, Tourist Family stands out as a feel-good family story. It’s a refreshing change of pace, much like Kudumbasthan, another family drama that released earlier this year.

On its first day, the film earned ₹2 crore at the domestic box office. Though it’s a modest start, strong word-of-mouth could help it grow over the weekend. However, it does face stiff competition from other big releases like Retro and HIT 3.

What’s the Story About?

The film follows the journey of a Sri Lankan Tamil family of four who enter Chennai illegally, hoping to start a better life. Alongside Sasikumar and Simran, the cast also includes Yogi Babu, Mithun Jai Shankar, Ilango Kumaravel, MS Bhaskar, and Bagavathi Perumal.