Kamal Haasan's Kiss Scenes with Trisha and Abirami from Thug Life Trailer Go Viral

The trailer of Mani Ratnam and Kamal Haasan's upcoming movie Thug Life has got fans talking. Everybody is raving about how good Kamal Haasan is looking, and Mani Ratnam's usage of the de-aging technique has been particularly lauded by fans of Kamal's Naayagan movie. Even though the trailer was subtle in its approach and didn't feature loud scenes, it was enough for fans to go to the theaters on the first day and celebrate the star that Kamal Haasan is.

Like with everything these days, social media finds faults with everything, and this time around, Kamal Haasan's romantic scenes with Abhirami and Trisha depicted in the trailer turned into a controversy. The trailer depicted Kamal in an intimate scene with both Abhirami and Trisha.

This triggered fans as they pointed out how the age difference doesn't even matter to actors anymore, as they are happy romancing actresses who are half their age. Both Trisha and Abhirami had worked with Kamal Haasan in the past and share a favorable equation with the legendary actor.

During the release of Ravi Teja's film Mr. Bachchan, his scenes with young actress Bhagyashri Borse sparked a similar controversy. Thug Life has been receiving flak ever since the promotions started, especially in the Telugu states. Kamal's comments on Trisha and her inability to speak Tamil fluently found their way to Telugu Twitter, and fans criticized the actor for his allegedly insensitive joke.

Since the trailer's release, Kamal's close relationship with Trisha's and Abhirami's characters has gained significant attention. While most of the comments bash the legendary filmmaker Mani Ratnam for not considering the age gap, many believe that it's preposterous to make a controversy out of nothing, and a judgment should be made after watching the film.

Usually, an actor acknowledging his age on-screen would dial down the controversy. Mani Ratnam's portrayal of Kamal Haasan in Thug Life remains uncertain. From the trailer, it looks like Kamal's character will have a lifelong arc, and if that remains the case, the haters will definitely lower their voices after the film's theatrical release.