Aarti and Jayam Ravi Get Shock from High Court, Delete Posts on Marital Dispute

Kollywood star Ravi Mohan and her former partner, Aarti, have deleted all their posts that they put against each other on social media. Their marital dispute has been going on for a while, and the High Court has ordered the couple to refrain from sharing derogatory posts about each other via social media.

Even though the dispute has been going on for a while, Aarti took to social media to react after Ravi Mohan was spotted with his rumored girlfriend, Keneeshaa Francis, at a wedding. In the long letter, Aarti accused the actor of not being a responsible dad and skipping multiple planned meetings to meet their sons. This prompted the actor to lay down further allegations of emotional abuse on Aarti and his mother-in-law, Sujatha, where he claimed that they had looted money from him for years.

Aarti further criticized the statement. This back-and-forth continued for a while, and now the High Court has interfered in the matter. Citing the interests and the future of both their sons, the honorary court ordered both Ravi Mohan and Aarti to stop lambasting each other on social media.

Aarti shared this news on her Instagram stories, writing, "Grateful to the Hon'ble High Court for upholding dignity, truth, and justice." The legal system has done what it was meant to do—protect against defamation and, above all, ensure fairness."

Ravi Mohan filed for separation from Aarti earlier this year, and the duo have been appearing in the Chennai Family Court for their sessions. The couple were married for several years and share two sons—Aarav and Ayaan.