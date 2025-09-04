Madharaasi Box Office: Massive Flop on the Cards for Sivakarthikeyan?

All eyes were on Madharasi as it geared up for release, with Sivakarthikeyan coming off the massive success of Amaran and AR Murugadoss hoping to end a losing streak. But early signs are troubling and point to a disappointing performance at the box office.

Sivakarthikeyan’s fan base is still riding high after Amaran crossed ₹350 crore worldwide, earning critical acclaim and big commercial success. Expectations were naturally sky high for Madharasi, backed by AR Murugadoss, a filmmaker once celebrated for blockbusters like Ghajini and Thuppakki. Yet pre ticket data paints a very different picture.

Madharaasi: Disappointing Booking Trends for Sivakarthikeyan Film

In North America, premiere pre sales for Madharasi are down by nearly 70 percent compared to Amaran. Even more worrying, in India, less than a quarter of first day tickets have been sold so far. Other major releases like The Conjuring Last Rites and Lokah Chapter 1 Chandra are showing much stronger traction with audiences.

AR Murugadoss’ recent track record has not helped matters. After defining Tamil action cinema in the past, his last few films have flopped, leaving him under immense pressure to prove himself again with Madharasi. The project itself has gone through multiple script revisions and creative changes, which many analysts believe has diluted the film’s appeal and confused its positioning.

What makes the contrast sharper is that even Baaghi 4, a Bollywood action release, is doing decently at the box office with strong pre sales, while Madharasi struggles to generate excitement.

With a global breakeven target of around ₹150 crore and ₹50 crore expected just from Tamil Nadu, the stakes could not be higher. Unless word of mouth dramatically turns things around, Madharasi risks becoming a major downturn for both Sivakarthikeyan and AR Murugadoss.

For Sivakarthikeyan, who was on a dream run after Amaran, Madharasi was supposed to carry the momentum forward. Instead, it may end up as a harsh reminder of how unpredictable the box office can be, even for established stars and filmmakers.

But, it all depends on the word of mouth from audiences after the early shows are done on September 5. It remains to be seen if AR Murugadoss manages to impress fans with his old-school narrative charm at the cinemas tomorrow.