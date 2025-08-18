Coolie Overseas Box Office: Rajinikanth Dethrones Hollywood Biggies, Claims Top Spot!

There is no denying Rajnikanth's star power at the box office, even at the age of 75. His latest release, Coolie, opened up to average reviews from critics and audiences, respectively. Despite this, moviegoers are flocking to the screens to come and witness the Rajni magic. Such is the aura the actor commands, and in this regard, he is probably the only actor to have remained relevant for generations.

Now, Coolie has managed to achieve a new box office feat. The Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial emerged as the no. 1 movie at the worldwide box office. Coolie raked in close to $45 million in its first four days, with $18 million of the collections coming in from the international market. Not just that, Coolie has had record-breaking openings in multiple overseas markets like North America, the UK, and Australia.

Coolie has beaten Hollywood releases like Weapons and Nobody 2 and emerged as the highest grosser this week. Coming to the domestic market, Rajinikanth has rewritten multiple records with Coolie. It has become the fastest Tamil film to cross Rs.100 crores, and it will also become the fastest Kollywood movie to cross the Rs.200 crore mark.

This doesn't mean that Coolie's bookings are increasing with each passing day. Owing to the mixed WoM, the movie has faced a dip in its occupancies ever since the opening day, and for Coolie to join the likes of Jailer and Leo as the highest-grossing Tamil movies ever, it will definitely need a miracle.

But Rajinikanth has proved that anything is possible, and the chatter on social media has also calmed down. Those who went and watched the film after the first two days had declared that the film was a satisfying experience theatrically, and whether it will have any impact or not in the Week 2 box office remains to be seen.