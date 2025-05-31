Abhirami on Lip-Lock Scene with Kamal Haasan in Thug Life

Lately, back-to-back controversies have flooded Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam's upcoming film, Thug Life. When the film's trailer was released a few weeks ago, Kamal Haasan's kiss with Abhirami became an instant point of discussion, and people started calling out the legendary actor for enacting that scene with Abhirami, who is nearly 30 years younger than him.

The 3-second lip-lock scene went viral in no time, and even though it indirectly helped Thug Life in terms of reaching more people with this controversy, there were many debates on social media and TV channels on aged actors' responsibility when it comes to doing such scenes.

Thug Life's team had said that if you watch the film, it will be clear why that scene was placed, and there's enough trust from audiences in Mani Ratnam, thanks to his infallible legacy. Furthermore, Mani Ratnam's female characters were always written as part of the story, and they have a significant role to play in the proceedings.

Responding to that three-second kiss in the trailer, actress Abhirami revealed that anything these days can become a controversy in no time. She said that she will not question why director Mani Ratnam chose to cast her in the movie, and she considers it her luck that she got to play opposite Kamal Haasan. Abhirami also said that she consented to the scene, and the trailer kiss is important to the preceding scene.

She also expressed her hope that those critiquing the kiss now would refrain from doing so upon the movie's release. Finally, Abhirami clarified that anyone who wishes to criticize and undermine Thug Life should first watch the film in theaters on June 5th before resorting to negative comments. unnecessary criticism.