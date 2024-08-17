Kolkata horror: Health services hit in Chandigarh, Punjab

Chandigarh, Aug 17 (IANS) Health services were severely impacted in the PGIMER, the premier health institute here with a daily footfall of around 10,000 patients, and across Punjab as all Outpatient Department (OPD) services were shut on Saturday, protesting against the alleged rape and murder of a 31-year-old PG trainee in Kolkata.

For the last five days, the institute was attending to around 5,000 follow-up patients in OPDs from 8 A.M. to 9.30 A.M., with no new registration of patients.

The Faculty Association of PGIMER in Chandigarh had decided to support the day-long strike call of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) along with other associations in solidarity with resident doctors, following the gruesome crime.

However, emergency and critical care services will continue as before, an official spokesperson for PGIMER said.

Holding placards, the protesting doctors and students demanded action against then principal of the medical college and implementation of the Central Protection Act (CPA) for healthcare professionals.

In a media briefing by the PGI Faculty Association to apprise the public about the ongoing resident doctors’ protest and demands put forth by them, it said the association strongly condemns the heinous act that happened in RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

“We demand immediate implementation of CPA and justice to the victim and victim’s family by awarding strict punishment to all the perpetrators involved in the crime,” they said.

In Punjab, OPD services remained crippled in 829 Aam Aadmi Clinics, 550 rural medical dispensaries, medical colleges and primary health centres.

Also private hospitals and nursing homes have shut OPD services for 24 hours on Saturday.

“All private hospitals and nursing homes have responded positively to the call made by their union to withdraw healthcare services from 6 A.M. on August 17 till 6 A.M. on August 18,” Sunit Hind, secretary, Punjab Hospitals and Nursing Homes’ Association, said.

In Faridkot town, over 200 resident doctors at state-run Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital kept all non-essential and elective services, including OPDs, ward duties and operation theatres shut.

