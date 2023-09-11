Kolkata flat case: Trinamool MP Nusrat Jahan has to be present physically, orders court

Kolkata, Sep 11 (IANS) A Kolkata court on Monday ruled that the actress-turned-Trinamool Congress MP Nusrat Jahan will have to present at the court in the case related to her association as a director with a shady financial entity which duped senior citizens of several crores of rupees by promising them residential flats at reasonable rates.

Already, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Nusrat Jahan to its office in the CGO Complex at Salt Lake on Tuesday for questioning on her connection with the said entity 7 Sense Infrastructure Private Ltd.

A separate case was also filed at the lower court in Kolkata in the matter and it was learnt that she had sought exemption from physically appearing at the court. The contention of her counsel was that she would be unable to appear physically at the curt because of her family engagements.

However, on Tuesday, the judge of the lower court rejected the contention and said that Nusrat Jahan will have to be physically present at the court in the matter.

The next hearing in the matter will be on December 4.

The ED sleuths have already filed an enforcement case information report (ECIR) in the matter. As per the complaints filed at the ED, the said corporate entity collected several crores of rupees from the duped investors promising them residential flats at reasonable rates within four years.

However, though they had not received those residential flats as yet, the directors of the said entity including Nusrat Jahan used that money to construct their own flats.

A couple of days after the matter surfaced in the media in the beginning of August, Nusrat Jahan told media persons that she resigned from the corporate entity in March 2017. She also claimed that she took a loan of around Rs 1.16 crore from the said corporate entity and repaid the loan along with interest amounting to over Rs 1.40 crore in March 2017 only.

Till the filing of the report, there was no reaction from Nusrat Jahan on whether she will be appearing at the ED office on Tuesday. There had not been any reaction from any Trinamool Congress leader either.

