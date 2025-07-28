King: With Shayad Koi Na Sune, wanted to make something that sits with you when nobody’s around

Mumbai, July 28 (IANS) Musician King has come up with a new EP Shayad Koi Na Sune and said that he didn’t want to just make something that just fills playlists or climbs charts.

Sharing his thoughts about the album King said, "With Shayad Koi Na Sune, I didn’t want to make something that just fills playlists or climbs charts—I wanted to make something that sits with you when nobody’s around.”

The “Maan Meri Jaan” hitmaker said that these songs are thoughts he has carried for a long time but never really said out loud.

“They’re not polished confessions—they’re messy, quiet truths about feeling unseen, about growing when no one’s watching, about accepting that not everything has to be big to matter.”

He added: “I called it Shayad Koi Na Sune because I knew maybe no one would hear it—and that’s okay. I made this for the moments when you’re honest with yourself, even if the world isn’t listening. If even one person feels a little less alone hearing these songs, then that’s enough for me."

Shayad Koi Na Sune picks up the introspective thread of his 2023 EP Shayad Woh Sune pulls you in. Then comes Sab Be Asar, where frustration finds a calm voice.

Finally, Speak Softly brings it all home. Here, King is at his most vulnerable—almost whispering a note-to-self, equal parts lullaby and confession.

King's new EP 'Shayad Koi Na Sune' is available on all platforms.

King, whose real name is Arpan Kumar Chandel, rose to fame as a finalist on the MTV India reality show MTV Hustle in 2019. He is best known for his singles "Ghumshudaa" (2019), "Tu Aake Dekhle" (2020), "Oops" (2022), "Pablo" (2022) and "Maan Meri Jaan" (2022).

Born in Uttar Pradesh, India, King began sharing his music online through his YouTube channel, "King Rocco," which he launched in 2012. He continued to upload his music to various social media platforms while in school.

