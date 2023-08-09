Kharge calls upon Assam Cong leaders to expose BJP's 'misgovernance' (Ld)

New Delhi, Aug 8 (IANS) Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday called upon the party leaders and workers of its state unit to Assam to reach out to people and expose the "misgovernance and incompetence" of the BJP-led government in the northeastern state.His appeal came during a meeting convened by him with the leaders of the Assam Congress at the party headquarters here to discuss poll preparedness for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, in the presence of Rahul Gandhi, K.C. Venugopal, state chief Bhupen Kumar Borah and in-charge Jitendra Singh.

"In Assam, the Congress party is gearing up for the Lok Sabha elections. We are reinvigorating the organisation. All leaders and workers must reach out to people and expose the misgovernance and incompetence of the BJP," Kharge wrote in a tweet while apprising about the meeting.

He said: "Congress party built Assam, brick by brick, and ensured peace, progress and welfare of the state. Today, the strategy meeting with Assam leaders focussed on some crucial issues facing the state."

"Peace and prosperity have been the foundational pillars on which the Congress party built a progressive Assam. The misgovernance by BJP's ‘double-engine’ government has demolished these pillars. We are determined to ensure this trend stops, and the times change for the good for the people," Gandhi wrote in a Facebook post after the meeting with leaders of the northeastern state.

Talking to reporters, the party's Assam in-charge Singh lashed out at Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, accusing him of doing "divisive politics" in the state.

"In Assam, the government is anti-people, corrupt, and arrogant. The state longs for peace, communal harmony, and true governance rather than vendetta politics. The Assamese people's rage over the BJP's double-engineering will be palpable in 2024," he wrote in a tweet later.

Echoing similar sentiment, Venugopal, who is the party's General Secretary in charge (Organisations) took to the micro-blogging site and wrote: "In Assam, there is an anti-people, corrupt and arrogant government. The state is yearning for peace, communal harmony and genuine governance - not vendetta politics."

"The Assamese people's anger against the BJP’s double engine malfunction will be crystal clear in 2024," he added.

Blaming the BJP for the Manipur situation and the recent violence in Haryana's Nuh, the Assam Congress chief claimed an attempt is being made to disturb the peace and atmosphere of the state.

Among others, Leader of Opposition in Assam Assembly Debabrata Saikia was also present in the meeting.

The Congress has been holding deliberations with its leaders of several states to chalk out the strategy for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.