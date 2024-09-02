Kevin De Bruyne silences transfer speculation, says ‘I haven't spoken to anyone’

New Delhi, Sep 2 (IANS) Amidst swirling transfer rumours, Kevin De Bruyne has made it clear that his focus remains firmly on Manchester City. Despite being linked with a high-profile move to Saudi Arabia, the 33-year-old Belgian playmaker revealed that he never entertained the idea of leaving the Etihad Stadium.

In an interview with BBC Radio Manchester, De Bruyne addressed the transfer gossip that had surrounded him at the end of last season. "I haven't spoken to anyone, to be honest," he said. "There has been a lot of noises and news. I said in the summer I expect a quiet summer and that's actually what happened."

De Bruyne’s comments will be music to the ears of Manchester City fans, who have seen their talismanic midfielder play a pivotal role in the club’s dominance over the past decade.

Since joining City from German side Wolfsburg in 2015, De Bruyne has been instrumental in securing six Premier League titles, two FA Cups, five EFL Cups, and a coveted Champions League title. His contributions on the pitch have been nothing short of extraordinary, and his influence in the dressing room is equally significant.

Pep Guardiola, who took over as City manager a year after De Bruyne’s arrival, was adamant during the off-season that the Belgian star was not for sale. Despite the noise surrounding a potential transfer, De Bruyne insists there was never any serious consideration of leaving.

"I've been on holiday for four weeks, came back and started training. That was it. Nothing to tell," he explained. "I've not been entertained by anybody or spoken to anybody."

As the new season gets underway, De Bruyne has already shown why he remains indispensable to Guardiola’s side. He has started all three of City’s Premier League matches, contributing a goal and an assist as the defending champions have made a perfect start to their title defense.

With one year remaining on his current contract, De Bruyne acknowledged that discussions about his future at the club are likely to take place in the coming months.

However, he expressed no urgency to rush into those talks. "Once the season goes on, I'm sure there will be conversations to be had with City," he said. "I just want to feel good, play good football and this will come in the upcoming months. I don't really feel the rush for the moment."

For now, De Bruyne’s focus is on continuing his stellar form with City and helping them to yet another successful season. He has also been called up to represent Belgium in their upcoming Nations League fixtures against Israel and France.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.