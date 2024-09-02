YS Vijayamma Hugs and Kisses Son Jagan Adorably: Today's Pic

September 2, 2024: Here is the pic of the day. This picture of mother YS Vijayamma hugging son YS Jagan and kissing him adorably is going viral on social media platforms. This shows the emotional bond shared by mother and son.

YS Jagan paid tributes to his late father YS Rajasekhar Reddy. YS Jagan was flanked by his wife YS Bharathi Reddy and scores of followers and leaders of the YSR Congress Party.

