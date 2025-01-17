Kerala court finds Greeshma guilty of murder of 23-year-old Sharon, mother acquitted

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 17 (IANS) A local court in the Kerala capital city, Thiruvananthapuram, on Friday convicted Greeshma, a young woman, of murdering her lover Sharon Raj by poisoning him with a toxic chemical mixed into an ayurvedic medicine on October 14, 2022.

Sharon, after battling for his life for 11 days, succumbed to the poisoning on October 25, 2022. While Greeshma’s mother, the second accused in the case, was acquitted, her uncle was also found guilty.

The court is set to pronounce the sentences for both Greeshma and her uncle on Saturday.

Reacting to the verdict, Sharon Raj’s parents expressed relief over Greeshma’s conviction but questioned the acquittal of her mother.

“We were confident that she (Greeshma) would be punished. However, we will wait for the sentencing and then approach the High Court to challenge the exoneration of her mother,” Sharon’s parents said with tears in eyes.

His grieving mother demanded the maximum punishment for Greeshma, saying, “She took the life of our son, who was our lifeline.”

Greeshma and Sharon were close friends, but their relationship turned soure after Greeshma became engaged to another person. According to evidence presented in court, she sought to end her relationship with Sharon, believing in an astrological prediction that her first husband would die, allowing her to have a peaceful second marriage.

WhatsApp messages revealed her belief in this prediction, which Sharon reportedly tried to disprove. Relatives claim he married Greeshma at Vettukadu Church and even applied 'sindoor' on her forehead in a symbolic gesture.

Sharon Raj’s family accused the Parasala Police of initially attempting to derail the investigation, despite their insistence that it was a premeditated murder.

The case took another dramatic turn when Greeshma attempted to commit suicide by consuming disinfectant while in police custody. Her attempt occurred just before evidence collection, but police intervention saved her life. A separate case was filed against her for the suicide attempt.

During the trial, despite the police presenting substantial evidence against her, Greeshma denied any wrongdoing.

The case has drawn widespread attention, with many awaiting the sentencing on Saturday to see the extent of justice delivered in this tragic story.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.