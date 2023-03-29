Kerala: Cong files breach of privilege notice against 2 Assembly staff, Police SI

Thiruvananthapuram, March 29 (IANS) The Congress-led Opposition on Wednesday filed a breach of privilege notice against two watch and ward staff of the Kerala Assembly and a Police Sub-Inspector attached to the Museum Police station.

Former Leader of Opposition and senior Congress legislator Ramesh Chennithala filed the breach of privilege complaint before the Assembly Speaker A.N.Shamseer.

Chennithala, in his complaint, said the incident took place on March 15 when the Opposition legislators were taking part in a peaceful protest before the office of the Speaker against the manner in which the legitimate rights of the opposition to present adjournment notice was being curbed.

"During the peaceful protest, without any provocation our legislators were forcibly removed under the leadership of the Additional Chief Marshal Moideen Hussain and his watch and ward staff.

"In the process, two of our legislators suffered injuries and it included a female legislator K.K.Rema and Sanish Kumar Joseph," he said.

On learning about two MLAs being hurt, a counter case was filed that Moideen and a female watch and ward staff Sheena also suffered injuries and seven of Congress legislators held responsible for their injuries, he alleged.

The Museum SI of Police P.D.Jiju Kumar without informing the Speaker registered the case, which is against the rule of the Kerala Legislative Assembly.

"The punishment on the charges that was put against our legislators included imprisonment for a period up to 10 years and moreover false news that Sheena's hand was broken was widely publicised in the social media, causing a lot of mental disturbances to our legislators."

The medical report clearly showed Sheena suffered no fracture, while Rema did.

"We suspect that there was a conspiracy between Hussian and Sheena to belittle our legislators and false news was also spread," said Chennithala.

He sought action against Hussain, Sheena and Jijukumar.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.