Kerala Assembly passes unanimous resolution to change state's name to 'Keralam'

Thiruvananthapuram, June 24 (IANS) In a rare instance of unanimity on the floor of the Kerala Assembly, the treasury and opposition benches unanimously passed a resolution moved by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday seeking to change the name from Kerala to 'Keralam'.

The resolution will be sent to the Centre for approval now.

Incidentally, in August last year, a similar resolution was passed unanimously and sent to the Centre seeking "immediate steps” to amend the state's name under Article 3 of the Constitution that pertains to the formation of states, any alterations to its areas, boundaries, or names of existing states.

But the resolution failed to materialise due to a technical objection and taking that into account, the Assembly on Monday decided to pass a fresh resolution.

