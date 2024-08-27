Kavitha walks out of Tihar Jail, emotional scenes as family greets her

New Delhi, Aug 27 (IANS) Hours after the apex court granted her bail and the trial court accepted her bail bonds, BRS lawmaker K. Kavitha on Tuesday walked out of the Tihar Jail here.

Emotional scenes were witnessed as brother and BRS Working President K.T. Rama Rao and other family members greeted her on her release.

Kavitha also addressed her supporters outside. According to a post on the BRS handle, she said that struggle is not new for her and she has seen many ups and downs in her 18 in politics.

Thanking the BRS and party chief and father K. Chandrashekar Rao for supporting her and and her family, she vowed that they will definitely pay back, with interest, those who created problems for the BRS and their family.

She also thanked all those who had supported their family in this difficult time.

Kavitha was first arrested by the Enforcement Directorate from her Hyderabad home on March 15 and brought to Delhi. She was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on April 11 when she was in Tihar Jail.

Earlier in the day, the top court allowed her bail pleas in both the CBI as well as the ED cases.

A bench, headed over by Justice B.R. Gavai, directed Kavitha to regularly attend the trial proceedings and cooperate with the expeditious disposal of the trial.

"The appellant is directed to be forthwith released on bail in both (CBI and ED) cases on furnishing bail bond of Rs 10 lakh each. She shall not make any attempt to tamper with evidence or influence the witnesses. The appellant shall deposit her passport with the trial court," it ordered.

The bench, also comprising Justice K.V. Viswanathan, clarified that it made no observations on merits while releasing Kavitha on bail and such observations will not prejudice the conduct of trial.

Subsequently, the bail bonds were posted in the Rouse Avenue Court and it issued an order to release her from Tihar Jail.

She moved the Supreme Court after she was denied bail by the special court and the Delhi High Court and the apex court on August 12, agreed to examine her pleas and asked the CBI and the ED to file their reply. At that stage, it had declined to pass any interim relief without hearing the side of investigative agencies.

