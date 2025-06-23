Kartik Aaryan wraps up ‘happening’ Croatia schedule for ‘Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri’

Mumbai, June 23 (IANS) Kartik Aaryan has officially completed the Croatia schedule for his upcoming romantic drama “Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri.”

The actor spent nearly a month filming across picturesque locations in the European country. On Monday, Aaryan took to his Instagram handle and announced a wrap up on the happing schedule. He posted an image of himself lying on a ship and wrote, “And its a Wrap for over a month long and happening Croatian schedule #TuMeriMainTeraMainTeraTuMeri.” In the image, Kartik is seen lying shirtless on a sea vessel, with a hat placed beside him on the deck.

The 34-year-old actor had been sharing glimpses from the Croatia shoot on Instagram, and yesterday, he posted a series of photos and videos offering a peek into how he balanced a hectic shooting schedule with moments of fun and relaxation. From exploring scenic locations to indulging in local experiences, Kartik blended work with wanderlust.

In one video, the 'Luka Chuppi' actor was seen playfully tossing a ball, while another image showed him posing outside a local pizza outlet. One clip captured him enjoying live music at a lively street event. In another candid moment, Kartik got his beard styled while sitting in a car, surrounded by the cast, all sharing laughter and smiles.

Sharing the post, the ‘Dhamaka’ actor wrote in the caption, “Tu meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri #Croatia.”

Just a few days ago, Ananya Panday completed her portion of the shoot for “Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri” alongside Kartik Aaryan in Croatia. To celebrate the wrap, the two actors broke into an impromptu dance, grooving to the popular track “Dheeme Dheeme” from their earlier film “Pati Patni Aur Woh.” The pair delighted everyone on set as they performed the song’s iconic hook step, with the crew cheering them on with excitement.

On a related note, the upcoming romantic drama is slated for a theatrical release on February 13, 2026.

