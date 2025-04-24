Karnataka govt demands probe in Pahalgam terror attack

Bengaluru, April 24 (IANS) The Karnataka cabinet, in a special meeting held in Chamarajanagar district on Thursday, passed a resolution condemning the Pahalgam terror attack and also demanded an investigation into the lapses that led to it.

"Our government strongly condemns the terrorist attack on innocent civilians in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. It has been decided to extend heartfelt condolences on behalf of the people of the state to all those who lost their lives," the resolution said.

"The terrorist attacks must be deemed as heinous acts committed against humanity. The entire nation must unite and strive to completely uproot all forms of terrorism."

The resolution also demanded a thorough and appropriate investigation into the lapses.

"We demand a thorough and appropriate investigation into the lapses that led to this incident. Our government urges the Union government to take all necessary precautions to ensure that such incidents do not recur in the future," the resolution read.

Meanwhile, former Congress MP D. K. Suresh, brother of Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar, said: “The terrorist attacks must be deemed as heinous acts committed against humanity. The entire nation must unite and strive to completely uproot all forms of terrorism. We must stand united and fight against terrorism. We support the decisions of the Central government."

Suresh visited the residence of Bharat Bhushan, who was killed in Pahalgam, to pay his final respects and offered condolences to the bereaved family members.

"The nation comes first; everything else is secondary. We must all stand together against this attack and fight terrorism. In the future, we must ensure the protection of our citizens. Every individual’s life is precious," he said.

On intelligence “failure”, he said: “I won’t comment. The Union government must take strong steps. The Prime Minister and the Union Home Minister are holding continuous meetings with the security forces. Everyone must support the government in this situation. The Congress party will support the government’s decisions.”

On diplomatic measures taken by the Union government, he said, “Decisions alone are not enough to bring results. But whatever decisions the government takes, we will welcome them.”

