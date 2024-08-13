Karnataka BJP condemns violence against Hindus in Bangladesh

Bengaluru, Aug 13 (IANS) Karnataka BJP on Tuesday condemned the incidents of violence against minority Hindus in Bangladesh.

BJP State Spokesperson Ashwathnarayan said that political instability in Bangladesh is nothing new. However, it is condemnable when violence targets Hindu families during such turmoils.

Ashwathnarayan stated that in Bangladesh, Hindu homes are being invaded and the Hindu population is subjected to atrocities. He maintained that heinous incidents of the rape of daughters in front of their mothers and the murder of sons in front of their fathers are reported from Bangladesh.

Hindu temples are also ransacked, which is a highly condemnable development, he added.

He criticised the hypocrisy of Indian leftists and leaders like West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, and senior leader Sonia Gandhi, who usually speak out and offer protection when violence against minorities occurs elsewhere in the world.

“However, they are silent on the violence taking place in Bangladesh, and the Congress, Trinamool Congress, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, and others are not condemning it. They are not condemning the political autocracy,” he slammed.

Ashwathnarayan also slammed former Union Minister Salman Khurshid’s statement and dubbed it as irresponsible. He also slammed social media posts by former CM Mehbooba Mufti’s daughter, Rubaiya Mufti.

He questioned whether these leaders were aware of the chaos in Bangladesh. He explained that the Hindu population in Bangladesh has dwindled from about 30 per cent at the time of independence to 7.9 per cent now.

Ashwathnarayan also expressed concern over the Tungabhadra Dam incident, which affected around 25 lakh farmers. He said that Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar and the Congress government are not taking the farmers' plight seriously in the backdrop of the breakage of one of its gates.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.