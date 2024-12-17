Kareena, Karisma give a shout out to best friend Malaika’s newly-opened restaurant

Mumbai, Dec 17 (IANS) Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan and her sister Karisma Kapoor gave five stars to their best friend Malaika Arora’s newly-opened restaurant, calling it an “outstanding place.”

Kareena visited the newly-opened restaurant ‘The Scarlett House’ and even reviewed the food, which she tagged as amazing. The actress took to her Instagram stories, where she shared a picture of the chicken wings she tasted.

For the caption, he wrote: “Who ate all the wings? outstanding place and food.” The actress also tagged Malaika and her son Arhaan, who have opened the property, which is inside a 90-year-old Portuguese bungalow, together.

Karisma too took to her stories section, where she shared a picture of the meal and said: "Officially Decembering... Such a wonderful place."

She aslo added: "What an awesome meal. Well done."

Recently, Kareena met Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of the 100 years of her grandfather Raj Kapoor. She thanked the iconic leader for a special afternoon and said that the iconic leader’s warmth, attention and support in celebrating the legacy of late star Raj Kapoor means the world to her.

Kareena took to Instagram, where she shared a string of pictures of the “Kapoor” family posing with the PM. In one image, the iconic leader even shared a signed note for her sons Taimur and Jeh.

For the caption, he wrote: “We are deeply humbled and honored to have been invited by the Honourable Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, to commemorate the extraordinary life and legacy of our grandfather, the legendary Raj Kapoor.”

“Thank you Shri Modi ji for such a special afternoon. Your warmth, attention, and support in celebrating this milestone meant the world to us. As we celebrate 100 glorious years of Dadaji’s artistry, vision, and contribution to Indian cinema, we honour the timeless impact of his legacy, which continues to inspire us and generations to come.”

On the work front, Kareena was recently seen in Rohit Shetty’s “Singham Again”. The film also stars Ajay Devgn in the title role, alongside Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, Deepika Padukone, and Arjun Kapoor.

