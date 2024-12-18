Karan Aanand’s ‘Jaaiye Aap Kahan Jaayenge’ offers solution to Women’s public toilet issues

Mumbai, Dec 18 (IANS) Actor Karan Aanand has opened up about his latest project “Jaaiye Aap Kahan Jaayenge”, which addresses the issue of open defecation caused by inadequate infrastructure and poor maintenance of public toilets.

In an exclusive interview with IANS, Karan explained that the film not only highlights the problem but also offers a solution for women facing inadequate infrastructure in public toilets. He shared that this movie will resonate with many viewers.

The actor also discussed his role in the film and the most challenging scenes he encountered. When asked how conscious he is about hygiene or cleanliness based on the film, Karan said, “I’m not OCD, but I am conscious about it. You can see at my home how everything is arranged in order. It’s just in my nature."

Regarding the inspiration behind the film, Karan shared, “The idea came from our director, Nikhil Raj, who also wrote the screenplay and dialogues. All the credit goes to him.”

Reflecting on the most challenging scene, Karan said, “Physically, there was a lot of hard work involved, but emotionally, I was well-prepared. There were no issues during the shooting. I particularly remember the climax scene where I’m talking to my daughter on the phone. Emotional scenes like these are really draining, and they were definitely the most challenging for me as an actor.”

Karan also provided insights into his character, explaining, “The story contrasts two social classes—the rich and the poor. I've observed that when a wealthy person acquires money, they often think about their family, but the poor tend to help each other. I’ve seen poor individuals sharing food with others in need. It was from these real-life experiences that I shaped my character.”

“Jaaiye Aap Kahan Jaayenge” is directed and written by Nikhil Raj. It tells the story of Kishan (Karan Aanand), a reformed Sadhu who is the sole breadwinner for his family, earning a living as a rickshaw driver. Driven by the desire to make a meaningful impact on society and improve the world around him, Kishan embarks on a challenging journey to earn his father’s (Sanjay Mishra) respect and rekindle the love within his family.

The movie also stars Sanjay Mishra, Ishtiyak Khan, Neeraj Sood, and Neelam Gupta.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.