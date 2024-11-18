Kapil Sharma shares unseen moments with his ‘humsafar ‘Ginni on her birthday

Mumbai, Nov 18 (IANS) Comedian Kapil Sharma took to social media to wish his “humsafar,” Ginni Chatrath, on her birthday.

Taking to his Instagram handle, he shared a couple of their photos and wrote in the caption, “Happy birthday meri humsafar @ginnichatrath.” In the first image, Kapil and Ginni are seen sitting together and posing for the camera. In the next one, the couple is sharing a laugh in a private jet. Both look dapper in stylish outfits, setting major relationship goals.

In the final photo, Kapil and Ginni are seen striking a pose with a plane in the backdrop.

Fans and celebrities flooded the comments section with birthday wishes for Ginni. Actor Vindu Dara Singh wrote, “Wahe Guru Ji bless you and your family prah! Happy birthday to bhabhi.” Rajiv Thakur commented, “Many many happy returns of the day. May God bless you with good health and happiness always.” Punjabi actor Sukshinder Shinda wrote, “Happy birthday ji… God bless you both.”

Kapil and Ginni tied the knot on December 12, 2018, in a traditional Punjabi ceremony in Jalandhar, Punjab. Their grand wedding was attended by close friends and family, followed by a lavish reception in Mumbai.

Last year, they celebrated their fifth anniversary. Kapil shared a mushy photo of them walking hand in hand on social media, captioning it, “5 saal kab nikal gye pata hi nahin chala, aise lagta hai jaise abhi 50 saal pehle ki baat hai. Happy anniversary Mrs. Sharma @ginnichatrath. Love and happiness always #blessings.”

Kapil and Ginni became parents to a baby girl, Anayra, in December 2019. The couple welcomed their second child, a baby boy, in 2021.

Announcing the good news, Kapil wrote, “Namaskaar. We are blessed with a baby boy this early morning. By the grace of God, both the baby and mother are fine. Thank you so much for all the love, blessings, and prayers. Love you all - Ginni and Kapil. #gratitude.”

